Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) is 80.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.21 and a high of $2.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The DFFN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.83 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.71% off the consensus price target high of $3.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 75.71% higher than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $0.85, the stock is -12.56% and -11.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.66 million and changing 2.29% at the moment leaves the stock 18.12% off its SMA200. DFFN registered -63.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 77.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.0526 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.6142.

The stock witnessed a -27.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 110.23%, and is -12.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.72% over the week and 8.55% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 302.37% and -68.79% from its 52-week high.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05.The EPS is expected to grow by 78.90% this year.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) Top Institutional Holders

22 institutions hold shares in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN), with 107.16k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.23% while institutional investors hold 13.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 59.63M, and float is at 45.86M with Short Float at 1.98%. Institutions hold 13.33% of the Float.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.