Dissecting DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE: DD) top performing stock: Get the Stats

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE: DD) is -20.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.33 and a high of $74.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The DD stock was last observed hovering at around $50.91 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.88% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.07% off the consensus price target high of $72.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -15.09% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $51.79, the stock is -1.26% and 2.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.66 million and changing 1.73% at the moment leaves the stock -4.59% off its SMA200. DD registered -26.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $52.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $48.56.

The stock witnessed a -8.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.01%, and is -2.69% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.96% over the week and 3.71% over the month.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) has around 35000 employees, a market worth around $36.38B and $21.32B in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.65. Profit margin for the company is -3.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 82.81% and -30.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.50%).

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) is a “Buy”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 19 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.58 with sales reaching $4.7B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -353.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -14.00% in year-over-year returns.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) Top Institutional Holders

1,637 institutions hold shares in DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD), with 1.92M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.26% while institutional investors hold 74.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 738.60M, and float is at 733.12M with Short Float at 2.66%. Institutions hold 74.25% of the Float.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 27 times.