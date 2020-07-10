Dissecting The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) top performing stock: Get the Stats

The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is -18.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.96 and a high of $71.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The SO stock was last observed hovering at around $51.94 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 1.03% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.39% off the consensus price target high of $71.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 0.06% higher than the price target low of $53.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $52.97, the stock is -1.24% and -3.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.96 million and changing 1.97% at the moment leaves the stock -11.88% off its SMA200. SO registered -8.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $55.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $59.31.

The stock witnessed a -12.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.73%, and is -1.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.17% over the week and 2.95% over the month.

The Southern Company (SO) has around 27943 employees, a market worth around $54.93B and $21.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.61 and Fwd P/E is 15.72. Profit margin for the company is 16.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.23% and -25.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.00%).

The Southern Company (SO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Southern Company (SO) is a “Hold”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Southern Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.69 with sales reaching $4.98B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 109.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.30% in year-over-year returns.

The Southern Company (SO) Top Institutional Holders

1,739 institutions hold shares in The Southern Company (SO), with 1.46M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.14% while institutional investors hold 61.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.06B, and float is at 1.05B with Short Float at 1.13%. Institutions hold 61.25% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 92.62 million shares valued at $5.01 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.76% of the SO Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 76.78 million shares valued at $4.16 billion to account for 7.26% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 57.76 million shares representing 5.46% and valued at over $3.13 billion, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 3.44% of the shares totaling 36.35 million with a market value of $1.97 billion.

The Southern Company (SO) Insider Activity

A total of 121 insider transactions have happened at The Southern Company (SO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 64 and purchases happening 57 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kuczynski Stephen E, the company’s Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear. SEC filings show that Kuczynski Stephen E sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 10 at a price of $59.26 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79496.0 shares.

The Southern Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 08 that Kerr, II James Y (EVP, Chief Legal Officer & CCO) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 08 and was made at $59.41 per share for $2.97 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 67206.0 shares of the SO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 04, Moniz Ernest J (Director) acquired 3,500 shares at an average price of $54.72 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 3,500 shares of The Southern Company (SO).

The Southern Company (SO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading 20.29% up over the past 12 months. FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) is -7.59% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.55% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 13.7 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.44.