Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) down -34.64% since start of the year

Fidelity National Financial Inc. (NYSE: FNF) is -34.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.00 and a high of $49.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The FNF stock was last observed hovering at around $29.64 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.33% off its average median price target of $37.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.3% off the consensus price target high of $43.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 6.34% higher than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $29.97, the stock is -3.38% and 0.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.56 million and changing 1.10% at the moment leaves the stock -22.08% off its SMA200. FNF registered -28.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $31.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.92.

The stock witnessed a -15.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.53%, and is -1.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.55% over the week and 3.15% over the month.

Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) has around 25063 employees, a market worth around $8.89B and $8.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.33 and Fwd P/E is 9.17. Profit margin for the company is 9.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.71% and -39.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.80%).

Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fidelity National Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/15/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.59 with sales reaching $1.77B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 69.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -18.10% year-over-year.

Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) Top Institutional Holders

716 institutions hold shares in Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF), with 11.38M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.18% while institutional investors hold 89.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 274.00M, and float is at 259.10M with Short Float at 1.75%. Institutions hold 85.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 26.32 million shares valued at $654.83 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.80% of the FNF Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 19.41 million shares valued at $483.01 million to account for 6.49% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Principal Financial Group, Inc. which holds 17.01 million shares representing 5.69% and valued at over $423.24 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 2.94% of the shares totaling 8.79 million with a market value of $218.64 million.

Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by QUIRK RAYMOND R, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that QUIRK RAYMOND R sold 256,181 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 16 at a price of $32.60 per share for a total of $8.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.37 million shares.

Fidelity National Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 04 that SADOWSKI PETER T (EVP, Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 04 and was made at $33.80 per share for $0.84 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 71752.0 shares of the FNF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 04, Jewkes Roger S (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 14,000 shares at an average price of $33.96 for $0.48 million. The insider now directly holds 119,026 shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF).

Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (ARGO) that is trading -58.21% down over the past 12 months. Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC) is -21.77% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -26.93% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.75 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.01.