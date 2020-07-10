Golden Bull Limited (DNJR) – The 59% Upside Potential Remains

Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ: DNJR) is 501.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.28 and a high of $3.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The DNJR stock was last observed hovering at around $2.40 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.24%.

At last check, trading at $2.16, the stock is 45.09% and 60.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.62 million and changing -10.19% at the moment leaves the stock 28.85% off its SMA200. DNJR registered -79.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 277.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.3688 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.8891.

The stock witnessed a 30.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 173.30%, and is 85.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.95% over the week and 17.95% over the month.

Golden Bull Limited (DNJR) has around 90 employees, a market worth around $35.09M and $4.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 671.43% and -37.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-120.60%).

Golden Bull Limited (DNJR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Golden Bull Limited (DNJR) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -94.60% this year.

Golden Bull Limited (DNJR) Top Institutional Holders

4 institutions hold shares in Golden Bull Limited (DNJR), with 11.14M shares held by insiders accounting for 74.78% while institutional investors hold 12.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 14.39M, and float is at 3.76M with Short Float at 2.79%. Institutions hold 3.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Jane Street Group, LLC with over 0.3 million shares valued at $0.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.97% of the DNJR Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.13 million shares valued at $70345.0 to account for 0.83% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are UBS Group AG which holds 1562.0 shares representing 0.01% and valued at over $859.0, while Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) holds 0.01% of the shares totaling 951.0 with a market value of $523.0.