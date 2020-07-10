Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) stock Plunged by -0.92% yesterday

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) is 92.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.17 and a high of $3.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The GHSI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.42 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it 0.0%.

At last check, trading at $0.42, the stock is -4.66% and -10.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.58 million and changing -0.92% at the moment leaves the stock 7.80% off its SMA200. GHSI registered -61.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.4686 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.4011.

The stock witnessed a -12.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.34%, and is -1.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.67% over the week and 7.47% over the month.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) has around 94 employees, a market worth around $37.24M and $0.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 154.55% and -86.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-87.50%).

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 22.50% this year.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) Top Institutional Holders

14 institutions hold shares in Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI), with 6.19M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.23% while institutional investors hold 3.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 78.63M, and float is at 72.63M with Short Float at 4.45%. Institutions hold 3.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.55 million shares valued at $0.25 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.64% of the GHSI Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 0.28 million shares valued at $0.13 million to account for 0.32% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.18 million shares representing 0.21% and valued at over $81030.0, while Virtu Financial LLC holds 0.16% of the shares totaling 0.14 million with a market value of $30834.0.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.