Here are the top Institutional holders of HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (HTGM) shares

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: HTGM) is -6.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.27 and a high of $1.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The HTGM stock was last observed hovering at around $0.65 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $1.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 7.14% higher than the price target low of $0.70 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $0.65, the stock is -6.12% and 13.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.81 million and changing -1.02% at the moment leaves the stock 8.05% off its SMA200. HTGM registered -58.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.6548 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.5309.

The stock witnessed a -1.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 113.56%, and is -2.89% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.54% over the week and 13.33% over the month.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (HTGM) has around 108 employees, a market worth around $42.59M and $18.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 142.73% and -60.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-48.00%).

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (HTGM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (HTGM) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.08 with sales reaching $1.79M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -41.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -67.80% in year-over-year returns.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (HTGM) Top Institutional Holders

42 institutions hold shares in HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (HTGM), with 5.3M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.87% while institutional investors hold 63.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 64.57M, and float is at 57.61M with Short Float at 1.28%. Institutions hold 58.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with over 5.06 million shares valued at $1.64 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.54% of the HTGM Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Cowen Prime Services LLC with 4.46 million shares valued at $1.45 million to account for 6.64% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Perkins Capital Management, Inc. which holds 2.43 million shares representing 3.63% and valued at over $0.79 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.44% of the shares totaling 1.64 million with a market value of $0.53 million.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (HTGM) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (HTGM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JOHNSON TIM B, the company’s Executive Chairman. SEC filings show that JOHNSON TIM B sold 5,718 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 26 at a price of $0.72 per share for a total of $4110.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.26 million shares.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (HTGM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) that is trading -44.20% down over the past 12 months. Affimed N.V. (AFMD) is 61.97% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -20.0% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.89 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.12.