Here are the top Institutional holders of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) shares

NovaGold Resources Inc. (AMEX: NG) is -3.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.65 and a high of $12.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The NG stock was last observed hovering at around $8.65 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.5% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 70.5% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $8.85, the stock is 1.42% and -9.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.63 million and changing 2.25% at the moment leaves the stock 4.19% off its SMA200. NG registered 47.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.30.

The stock witnessed a 2.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.09%, and is -7.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.17% over the week and 6.52% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 90.22% and -31.14% from its 52-week high.

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NovaGold Resources Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/06/2020.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.70% this year.

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) Top Institutional Holders

281 institutions hold shares in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG), with 89.47M shares held by insiders accounting for 27.14% while institutional investors hold 74.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 329.11M, and float is at 240.47M with Short Float at 3.47%. Institutions hold 54.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Paulson & Company, Inc. with over 25.23 million shares valued at $186.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.68% of the NG Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 24.61 million shares valued at $181.63 million to account for 7.49% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Van Eck Associates Corporation which holds 12.36 million shares representing 3.76% and valued at over $91.23 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 3.74% of the shares totaling 12.28 million with a market value of $90.63 million.

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) Insider Activity

A total of 57 insider transactions have happened at NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lang Gregory A., the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Lang Gregory A. sold 81,032 shares of the company’s common stock on May 01 at a price of $11.05 per share for a total of $0.9 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5564.0 shares.

NovaGold Resources Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 16 that Ottewell David A. (Vice President & CFO) sold a total of 34,525 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 16 and was made at $12.44 per share for $0.43 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.62 million shares of the NG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 16, Walsh Anthony P. (Director) disposed off 24,984 shares at an average price of $11.60 for $0.29 million. The insider now directly holds 33,736 shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG).

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) that is trading 67.01% up over the past 12 months. Teck Resources Limited (TECK) is -49.95% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 30.1% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.83 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.83.