Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH)

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) is 113.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.18 and a high of $70.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The ENPH stock was last observed hovering at around $55.80 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -1.41% off its average median price target of $52.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.01% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -35.98% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $54.39, the stock is 12.81% and 3.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.83 million and changing -2.53% at the moment leaves the stock 50.43% off its SMA200. ENPH registered 180.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 80.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $51.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $42.46.

The stock witnessed a 8.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 47.11%, and is 13.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.97% over the week and 8.16% over the month.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) has around 577 employees, a market worth around $7.02B and $729.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.04 and Fwd P/E is 36.64. Profit margin for the company is 31.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 216.59% and -22.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (46.00%).

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Enphase Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.15 with sales reaching $120.44M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -10.20% in year-over-year returns.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Top Institutional Holders

336 institutions hold shares in Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH), with 24.73M shares held by insiders accounting for 19.75% while institutional investors hold 71.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 123.53M, and float is at 114.37M with Short Float at 10.78%. Institutions hold 57.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 8.79 million shares valued at $283.85 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.02% of the ENPH Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 8.7 million shares valued at $280.82 million to account for 6.95% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 7.94 million shares representing 6.34% and valued at over $256.36 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 4.52% of the shares totaling 5.66 million with a market value of $182.72 million.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Insider Activity

A total of 94 insider transactions have happened at Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 71 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McNeil Jeff, the company’s EVP & Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that McNeil Jeff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 01 at a price of $47.15 per share for a total of $0.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.29 million shares.

Enphase Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 15 that Malchow Joseph Ian (Director) sold a total of 6,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 15 and was made at $50.51 per share for $0.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 85950.0 shares of the ENPH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 15, Kortlang Benjamin John (Director) disposed off 180,000 shares at an average price of $50.23 for $9.04 million. The insider now directly holds 97,428 shares of Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH).

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SunPower Corporation (SPWR) that is trading -19.37% down over the past 12 months. ABB Ltd (ABB) is 29.42% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -28.55% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 15.85 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.18.