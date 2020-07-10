Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Kaleyra Inc. (AMEX: KLR)

Kaleyra Inc. (AMEX: KLR) is -44.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.80 and a high of $11.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The KLR stock was last observed hovering at around $4.75 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $12.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.82% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 34.0% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $4.62, the stock is -8.02% and -21.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.63 million and changing -2.73% at the moment leaves the stock -41.94% off its SMA200. KLR registered -53.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.6210 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.0346.

The stock witnessed a -25.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.12%, and is 21.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.18% over the week and 8.45% over the month.

Kaleyra Inc. (KLR) has around 267 employees, a market worth around $121.22M and $135.47M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 21.58% and -59.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-65.20%).

Kaleyra Inc. (KLR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kaleyra Inc. (KLR) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kaleyra Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/02/2020.The EPS is expected to shrink by -77.20% this year.

Kaleyra Inc. (KLR) Top Institutional Holders

14 institutions hold shares in Kaleyra Inc. (KLR), with 24.73M shares held by insiders accounting for 111.41% while institutional investors hold -254.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 19.98M, and float is at 4.46M with Short Float at 13.78%. Institutions hold 29.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Nomura Holdings Inc. with over 1.62 million shares valued at $11.85 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.03% of the KLR Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Yakira Capital Management, Inc. with 1.13 million shares valued at $8.23 million to account for 5.58% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Glazer Capital LLC which holds 0.86 million shares representing 4.27% and valued at over $6.31 million, while Greenhaven Road Investment Management, L.P. holds 3.46% of the shares totaling 0.7 million with a market value of $5.11 million.

Kaleyra Inc. (KLR) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Kaleyra Inc. (KLR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times.