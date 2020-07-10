Here is a breakdown of the Athersys Inc. (ATHX) stock performance

Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) is 135.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.13 and a high of $4.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The ATHX stock was last observed hovering at around $2.90 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $8.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 79.71% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 43.2% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $2.84, the stock is 4.28% and 1.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.61 million and changing -2.07% at the moment leaves the stock 53.68% off its SMA200. ATHX registered 83.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 141.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.8056 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.0907.

The stock witnessed a 1.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.36%, and is 6.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.50% over the week and 13.35% over the month.

Athersys Inc. (ATHX) has around 83 employees, a market worth around $580.44M and $4.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 151.33% and -35.16% from its 52-week high.

Athersys Inc. (ATHX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Athersys Inc. (ATHX) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Athersys Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.08 with sales reaching $1.06M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -65.40% this year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -75.10% in year-over-year returns.

Athersys Inc. (ATHX) Top Institutional Holders

137 institutions hold shares in Athersys Inc. (ATHX), with 18.17M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.25% while institutional investors hold 18.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 196.78M, and float is at 177.77M with Short Float at 5.56%. Institutions hold 16.65% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 10.13 million shares valued at $30.4 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.16% of the ATHX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.76 million shares valued at $20.27 million to account for 3.44% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 2.83 million shares representing 1.44% and valued at over $8.5 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 1.00% of the shares totaling 1.96 million with a market value of $5.88 million.

Athersys Inc. (ATHX) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Athersys Inc. (ATHX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by TRAUB KENNETH H, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that TRAUB KENNETH H bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 24 at a price of $2.22 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.24 million shares.

Athersys Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 23 that TRAUB KENNETH H (Director) bought a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 23 and was made at $2.31 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the ATHX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 22, TRAUB KENNETH H (Director) acquired 40,000 shares at an average price of $2.40 for $96000.0. The insider now directly holds 135,093 shares of Athersys Inc. (ATHX).

Athersys Inc. (ATHX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Vericel Corporation (VCEL) that is trading -20.27% down over the past 12 months. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 0.91% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -42.06% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 14.05 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.21.