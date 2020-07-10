Here is a breakdown of the Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) stock performance

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) is 70.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.01 and a high of $42.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The KC stock was last observed hovering at around $40.56 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -2.94% off its average median price target of $197.20 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.36% off the consensus price target high of $240.53 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 66.7% higher than the price target low of $112.98 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $37.62, the stock is 30.71% and 51.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.8 million and changing -7.25% at the moment leaves the stock 51.67% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.80.

The stock witnessed a 96.32% gain in the last 1 month and is 25.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.71% over the week and 11.01% over the month.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) has around 1841 employees, a market worth around $8.32B and $636.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -29.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 121.16% and -12.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.50%).

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/02/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.33 with sales reaching $1.52B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.60% this year.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 205.07M, and float is at 5.00M with Short Float at 83.96%.