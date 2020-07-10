Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) is 4.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.01 and a high of $51.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The HRL stock was last observed hovering at around $47.01 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.55% off its average median price target of $44.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -1.19% off the consensus price target high of $47.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -25.16% lower than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $47.56, the stock is -0.59% and -0.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.49 million and changing 1.18% at the moment leaves the stock 4.67% off its SMA200. HRL registered 13.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $47.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $46.63.

The stock witnessed a -2.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.76%, and is -0.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.69% over the week and 1.83% over the month.

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) has around 18700 employees, a market worth around $25.00B and $9.60B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.67 and Fwd P/E is 25.83. Profit margin for the company is 9.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.93% and -7.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.60%).

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hormel Foods Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/20/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.34 with sales reaching $2.38B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.80% in year-over-year returns.

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) Top Institutional Holders

883 institutions hold shares in Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL), with 258.55M shares held by insiders accounting for 47.97% while institutional investors hold 90.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 538.12M, and float is at 280.94M with Short Float at 9.43%. Institutions hold 46.89% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 35.55 million shares valued at $1.66 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 6.60% of the HRL Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 29.83 million shares valued at $1.39 billion to account for 5.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 28.22 million shares representing 5.24% and valued at over $1.32 billion, while Capital International Investors holds 2.51% of the shares totaling 13.52 million with a market value of $630.67 million.

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) Insider Activity

A total of 59 insider transactions have happened at Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 39 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Leitch Glenn R, the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that Leitch Glenn R sold 51,796 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 22 at a price of $48.46 per share for a total of $2.51 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

Hormel Foods Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 19 that Murano Elsa A (Director) sold a total of 5,300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 19 and was made at $48.81 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 94621.0 shares of the HRL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 10, NESTEGARD SUSAN K (Director) disposed off 3,445 shares at an average price of $48.21 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 103,577 shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL).

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) that is trading 25.62% up over the past 12 months. Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) is -32.24% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.83% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 26.72 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 10.5.