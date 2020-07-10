HUYA Inc. (HUYA) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) is 35.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.78 and a high of $28.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The HUYA stock was last observed hovering at around $24.31 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $156.21 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.66% off the consensus price target high of $212.62 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 81.09% higher than the price target low of $127.53 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $24.12, the stock is 23.41% and 37.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.73 million and changing -0.78% at the moment leaves the stock 26.44% off its SMA200. HUYA registered -1.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 16.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.83.

The stock witnessed a 52.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 58.17%, and is 24.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.88% over the week and 5.60% over the month.

HUYA Inc. (HUYA) has around 1864 employees, a market worth around $5.34B and $1.29B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 70.46 and Fwd P/E is 23.74. Profit margin for the company is 6.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 104.75% and -14.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.90%).

HUYA Inc. (HUYA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HUYA Inc. (HUYA) is a “Buy”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HUYA Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/18/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.2 with sales reaching $2.64B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 113.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 34.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 31.10% in year-over-year returns.

HUYA Inc. (HUYA) Top Institutional Holders

257 institutions hold shares in HUYA Inc. (HUYA), with 7.11M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.24% while institutional investors hold 106.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 219.52M, and float is at 64.96M with Short Float at 16.85%. Institutions hold 103.44% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital World Investors with over 7.79 million shares valued at $132.06 million. The investor’s holdings represent 45.17% of the HUYA Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 5.16 million shares valued at $87.54 million to account for 29.94% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 4.34 million shares representing 25.17% and valued at over $73.6 million, while Capital International Investors holds 18.89% of the shares totaling 3.26 million with a market value of $55.24 million.