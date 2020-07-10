Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) is 12.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.60 and a high of $1.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The INFI stock was last observed hovering at around $1.08 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $2.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.14% off the consensus price target high of $3.50 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -1.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $1.01, the stock is 10.97% and 6.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.65 million and changing -6.02% at the moment leaves the stock -4.84% off its SMA200. INFI registered -36.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.9188 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.0494.

The stock witnessed a 10.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.77%, and is 22.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.91% over the week and 7.79% over the month.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) has around 25 employees, a market worth around $61.33M and $1.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 69.17% and -42.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-592.30%).

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.19 with sales reaching $160k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -306.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -37.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -37.70% in year-over-year returns.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) Top Institutional Holders

60 institutions hold shares in Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI), with 2.02M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.51% while institutional investors hold 52.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 57.34M, and float is at 55.35M with Short Float at 0.09%. Institutions hold 50.64% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BVF Inc. with over 17.43 million shares valued at $14.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 30.34% of the INFI Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.31 million shares valued at $1.94 million to account for 4.03% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 1.39 million shares representing 2.41% and valued at over $1.16 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 1.72% of the shares totaling 0.99 million with a market value of $0.83 million.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) that is trading 36.69% up over the past 12 months. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is 26.44% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 41.37% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 28490.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.22.