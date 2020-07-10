Inseego Corp. (INSG): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:INSG Stock Is Going Next

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ: INSG) is 55.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.61 and a high of $15.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The INSG stock was last observed hovering at around $11.42 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.23% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.11% off the consensus price target high of $13.50 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -1.73% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $11.19, the stock is 3.91% and 4.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.67 million and changing -2.01% at the moment leaves the stock 42.05% off its SMA200. INSG registered 133.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 40.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.94.

The stock witnessed a 13.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.18%, and is -0.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.63% over the week and 6.38% over the month.

Inseego Corp. (INSG) has around 938 employees, a market worth around $1.11B and $227.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 37.32. Profit margin for the company is -22.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 209.97% and -26.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.10%).

Inseego Corp. (INSG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Inseego Corp. (INSG) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Inseego Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01 with sales reaching $79.77M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -324.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 36.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 42.70% in year-over-year returns.

Inseego Corp. (INSG) Top Institutional Holders

152 institutions hold shares in Inseego Corp. (INSG), with 605.24k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.63% while institutional investors hold 46.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 90.87M, and float is at 73.50M with Short Float at 35.52%. Institutions hold 45.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Aviva Holdings Ltd. with over 21.97 million shares valued at $136.85 million. The investor’s holdings represent 22.83% of the INSG Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.38 million shares valued at $21.07 million to account for 3.51% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.42 million shares representing 2.51% and valued at over $15.07 million, while Cannell Capital LLC holds 1.69% of the shares totaling 1.62 million with a market value of $10.1 million.

Inseego Corp. (INSG) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Inseego Corp. (INSG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kahn Doug, the company’s EVP of Operations. SEC filings show that Kahn Doug sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 29 at a price of $11.00 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6761.0 shares.

Inseego Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 02 that Mondor Dan (Chairman & CEO) sold a total of 6,621 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 02 and was made at $10.42 per share for $68991.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the INSG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 02, Kahn Doug (EVP of Operations) disposed off 2,230 shares at an average price of $10.42 for $23237.0. The insider now directly holds 6,761 shares of Inseego Corp. (INSG).

Inseego Corp. (INSG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) that is trading -33.10% down over the past 12 months. Apple Inc. (AAPL) is 88.32% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 13.79% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 22.51 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.31.