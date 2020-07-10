International Game Technology PLC (IGT) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) is -35.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.59 and a high of $16.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The IGT stock was last observed hovering at around $9.71 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.32% off its average median price target of $8.35 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.85% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -100.6% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $10.03, the stock is 7.06% and 15.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.71 million and changing 3.35% at the moment leaves the stock -10.38% off its SMA200. IGT registered -27.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.83.

The stock witnessed a -9.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 56.87%, and is 1.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.01% over the week and 6.77% over the month.

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) has around 11922 employees, a market worth around $1.88B and $4.58B in sales. Fwd P/E is 13.62. Profit margin for the company is 1.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 179.53% and -38.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.70%).

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for International Game Technology PLC (IGT) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

International Game Technology PLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.7 with sales reaching $476.96M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 41.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -32.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -61.40% in year-over-year returns.

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) Top Institutional Holders

265 institutions hold shares in International Game Technology PLC (IGT), with 106.39M shares held by insiders accounting for 52.04% while institutional investors hold 95.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 204.44M, and float is at 98.04M with Short Float at 7.69%. Institutions hold 45.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Boston Partners with over 9.68 million shares valued at $57.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.74% of the IGT Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Lazard Asset Management LLC with 7.72 million shares valued at $45.96 million to account for 3.78% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Invesco Ltd. which holds 6.45 million shares representing 3.16% and valued at over $38.4 million, while Marshall Wace North America L.P. holds 2.65% of the shares totaling 5.4 million with a market value of $32.15 million.

International Game Technology PLC (IGT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) that is 84.58% higher over the past 12 months. Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) is 43.68% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.12% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.38 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.97.