Is Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) a good stock to buy now?

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: RRR) is -58.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.76 and a high of $27.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The RRR stock was last observed hovering at around $9.98 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.28% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -0.3% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $10.03, the stock is -14.26% and -15.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.63 million and changing 0.48% at the moment leaves the stock -43.19% off its SMA200. RRR registered -54.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -57.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.68.

The stock witnessed a -32.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.91%, and is -7.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.49% over the week and 9.46% over the month.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) has around 14000 employees, a market worth around $1.17B and $1.79B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -9.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 263.33% and -64.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.70%).

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.07 with sales reaching $75.94M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -103.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -47.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -84.30% in year-over-year returns.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) Top Institutional Holders

196 institutions hold shares in Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR), with 2.79M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.96% while institutional investors hold 107.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 69.96M, and float is at 65.28M with Short Float at 6.47%. Institutions hold 103.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BAMCO Inc. with over 10.9 million shares valued at $93.2 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.32% of the RRR Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc with 6.7 million shares valued at $57.28 million to account for 9.42% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 6.29 million shares representing 8.85% and valued at over $53.81 million, while Cohen & Steers Inc. holds 7.74% of the shares totaling 5.5 million with a market value of $47.05 million.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FERTITTA FRANK J III, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that FERTITTA FRANK J III bought 10,170 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 07 at a price of $19.50 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 47.16 million shares.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 07 that FERTITTA LORENZO J (Director) bought a total of 10,171 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 07 and was made at $19.50 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 47.16 million shares of the RRR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 03, FERTITTA FRANK J III (Director) acquired 15,460 shares at an average price of $19.47 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 47,145,802 shares of Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR).

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR): Who are the competitors?

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) is -54.70% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.9% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.3 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.11.