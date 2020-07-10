Is TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) a good stock to buy now?

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) is -39.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.85 and a high of $4.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The TXMD stock was last observed hovering at around $1.47 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.69% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -22.5% lower than the price target low of $1.20 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $1.47, the stock is 12.64% and 14.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.89 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -28.01% off its SMA200. TXMD registered -42.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.2724 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.6025.

The stock witnessed a 4.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 51.55%, and is 13.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.81% over the week and 9.14% over the month.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) has around 348 employees, a market worth around $373.53M and $58.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 72.33% and -65.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-79.10%).

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2020.The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.30% this year.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) Top Institutional Holders

216 institutions hold shares in TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD), with 34.42M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.67% while institutional investors hold 81.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 271.46M, and float is at 236.97M with Short Float at 35.02%. Institutions hold 71.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 19.36 million shares valued at $20.52 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.13% of the TXMD Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 19.28 million shares valued at $20.44 million to account for 7.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 17.94 million shares representing 6.60% and valued at over $19.01 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 6.25% of the shares totaling 16.99 million with a market value of $18.01 million.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Finizio Robert G, the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that Finizio Robert G bought 46,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $1.44 per share for a total of $66360.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 18.4 million shares.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 that Collins Cooper C. (Director) bought a total of 47,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 and was made at $1.45 per share for $68875.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the TXMD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 08, Collins Cooper C. (Director) acquired 26,500 shares at an average price of $1.45 for $38425.0. The insider now directly holds 92,500 shares of TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD).

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) that is trading 36.69% up over the past 12 months. Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) is 72.48% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.17% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 82.02 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 14.22.