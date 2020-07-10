Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) Is Down -29.25% in 2020 With Lots of Room to Run

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) is -29.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.20 and a high of $24.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The JEF stock was last observed hovering at around $15.12 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.4% off its average median price target of $21.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.31% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 8.71% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $15.52, the stock is 1.61% and 6.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.5 million and changing 2.68% at the moment leaves the stock -13.06% off its SMA200. JEF registered -24.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.09.

The stock witnessed a -7.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.63%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.95% over the week and 4.08% over the month.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) has around 4800 employees, a market worth around $3.95B and $5.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.65 and Fwd P/E is 14.91. Distance from 52-week low is 38.62% and -35.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.60%).

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06 with sales reaching $875.75M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 264.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 16.10% year-over-year.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) Top Institutional Holders

582 institutions hold shares in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF), with 49.67M shares held by insiders accounting for 18.59% while institutional investors hold 98.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 302.41M, and float is at 218.86M with Short Float at 2.54%. Institutions hold 80.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 25.16 million shares valued at $343.88 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.42% of the JEF Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 23.03 million shares valued at $314.86 million to account for 8.62% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are First Pacific Advisors, LP which holds 18.99 million shares representing 7.11% and valued at over $259.62 million, while Baillie Gifford and Company holds 4.86% of the shares totaling 12.97 million with a market value of $177.31 million.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by STEINBERG JOSEPH S, the company’s Chairman of the Board. SEC filings show that STEINBERG JOSEPH S sold 257,505 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 29 at a price of $21.03 per share for a total of $5.42 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19.61 million shares.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 29 that STEINBERG JOSEPH S (Chairman of the Board) sold a total of 522,810 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 29 and was made at $21.03 per share for $10.99 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.63 million shares of the JEF stock.