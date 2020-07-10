Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) is -34.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.62 and a high of $21.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The MFC stock was last observed hovering at around $13.20 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $16.40 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.12% off the consensus price target high of $20.56 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -3.98% lower than the price target low of $12.83 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $13.34, the stock is -1.82% and 2.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.61 million and changing 1.06% at the moment leaves the stock -18.27% off its SMA200. MFC registered -28.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.12.

The stock witnessed a -11.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.93%, and is -0.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.80% over the week and 3.29% over the month.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) has around 35000 employees, a market worth around $25.59B and $56.09B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.71 and Fwd P/E is 4.42. Profit margin for the company is 6.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 54.76% and -37.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.90%).

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Manulife Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.5 with sales reaching $9.42B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -9.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -11.70% in year-over-year returns.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) Top Institutional Holders

759 institutions hold shares in Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC), with 252.13k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.01% while institutional investors hold 55.51% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.94B, and float is at 1.94B with Short Float at 0.56%. Institutions hold 55.51% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Royal Bank of Canada with over 142.73 million shares valued at $1.79 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.36% of the MFC Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Bank of Montreal/Can/ with 79.87 million shares valued at $1.0 billion to account for 4.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 60.22 million shares representing 3.10% and valued at over $755.12 million, while TD Asset Management, Inc holds 2.38% of the shares totaling 46.2 million with a market value of $579.36 million.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aegon N.V. (AEG) that is trading -41.26% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.11% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.69 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.65.