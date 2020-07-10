New Big Money Means Energous Corporation (WATT) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) is 89.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.61 and a high of $4.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The WATT stock was last observed hovering at around $3.36 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.71% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 31.0% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $3.45, the stock is 25.06% and 46.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.63 million and changing 2.68% at the moment leaves the stock 67.94% off its SMA200. WATT registered -20.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 95.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.4846 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.7933.

The stock witnessed a 7.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 311.01%, and is 13.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.37% over the week and 13.95% over the month.

Energous Corporation (WATT) has around 51 employees, a market worth around $143.17M and $0.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 465.57% and -27.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-204.30%).

Energous Corporation (WATT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Energous Corporation (WATT) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Energous Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.2 with sales reaching $100k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 36.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 205.00% year-over-year.

Energous Corporation (WATT) Top Institutional Holders

108 institutions hold shares in Energous Corporation (WATT), with 6.9M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.70% while institutional investors hold 22.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 40.88M, and float is at 36.84M with Short Float at 14.39%. Institutions hold 18.92% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.87 million shares valued at $1.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.58% of the WATT Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.17 million shares valued at $0.87 million to account for 2.87% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 0.47 million shares representing 1.16% and valued at over $0.35 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 1.02% of the shares totaling 0.42 million with a market value of $0.31 million.

Energous Corporation (WATT) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Energous Corporation (WATT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Johnston Cesar, the company’s COO & EVP, Engineering. SEC filings show that Johnston Cesar sold 5,413 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 26 at a price of $2.84 per share for a total of $15373.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.42 million shares.

Energous Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 15 that Sereda Brian J (Senior Vice President & CFO) sold a total of 11,075 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 15 and was made at $1.84 per share for $20378.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.31 million shares of the WATT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 15, Sahejpal Neeraj (Senior VP, Product Marketing) disposed off 10,177 shares at an average price of $1.84 for $18726.0. The insider now directly holds 296,797 shares of Energous Corporation (WATT).

Energous Corporation (WATT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BlackBerry Limited (BB) that is -31.97% lower over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.83% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.62 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.62.