New Big Money Means The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) Investors Could Reap Benefit

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) is 74.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.40 and a high of $2.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The WTER stock was last observed hovering at around $2.22 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.29% off the consensus price target high of $3.50 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -130.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $2.30, the stock is 40.09% and 76.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.78 million and changing 3.60% at the moment leaves the stock 92.56% off its SMA200. WTER registered 15.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 70.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.4724 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.1304.

The stock witnessed a 65.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 276.27%, and is 38.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.38% over the week and 12.40% over the month.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) has around 8 employees, a market worth around $127.58M and $37.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -36.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 475.00% and -17.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-55.60%).

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06 with sales reaching $10.77M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 23.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 34.80% in year-over-year returns.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 43.69M, and float is at 41.26M with Short Float at 3.96%.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) that is trading 203.17% up over the past 12 months.