Niu Technologies (NIU) Volatility At 12.85%, Should You Add A Position?

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) is 164.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.33 and a high of $25.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The NIU stock was last observed hovering at around $22.54 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.63% off its average median price target of $164.41 for the next 12 months. It is also 87.98% off the consensus price target high of $182.29 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 80.66% higher than the price target low of $113.27 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $21.91, the stock is 34.99% and 76.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.52 million and changing -2.80% at the moment leaves the stock 131.21% off its SMA200. NIU registered 282.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 172.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.73.

The stock witnessed a 91.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 223.85%, and is 38.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.85% over the week and 10.06% over the month.

Niu Technologies (NIU) has around 521 employees, a market worth around $1.51B and $276.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 91.63 and Fwd P/E is 31.18. Profit margin for the company is 7.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 311.07% and -15.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.70%).

Niu Technologies (NIU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Niu Technologies (NIU) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Niu Technologies is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/21/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.48 with sales reaching $676M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 147.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 22.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 816.10% in year-over-year returns.

Niu Technologies (NIU) Top Institutional Holders

39 institutions hold shares in Niu Technologies (NIU), with institutional investors hold 16.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 85.17M, and float is at 64.43M with Short Float at 0.52%. Institutions hold 16.34% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. with over 3.54 million shares valued at $24.65 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.53% of the NIU Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 2.32 million shares valued at $16.16 million to account for 3.62% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 1.04 million shares representing 1.63% and valued at over $7.27 million, while FIL LTD holds 1.55% of the shares totaling 0.99 million with a market value of $6.91 million.