NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) on Track to Reach $118.00 in a Year

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) is -7.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $58.41 and a high of $139.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The NXPI stock was last observed hovering at around $117.90 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.74% off its average median price target of $118.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.89% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -28.75% lower than the price target low of $91.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $117.16, the stock is 3.20% and 9.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.53 million and changing -0.63% at the moment leaves the stock 5.45% off its SMA200. NXPI registered 22.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $109.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $109.68.

The stock witnessed a 5.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.74%, and is 5.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.66% over the week and 3.69% over the month.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) has around 29000 employees, a market worth around $32.66B and $8.80B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 138.38 and Fwd P/E is 17.16. Distance from 52-week low is 100.58% and -16.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.60%).

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.85 with sales reaching $1.8B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -87.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -12.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -18.60% in year-over-year returns.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Top Institutional Holders

1,119 institutions hold shares in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI), with 862.22k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.31% while institutional investors hold 100.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 279.93M, and float is at 277.61M with Short Float at 1.43%. Institutions hold 100.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 35.15 million shares valued at $2.91 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.60% of the NXPI Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 27.97 million shares valued at $2.32 billion to account for 10.02% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 17.42 million shares representing 6.24% and valued at over $1.44 billion, while Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 3.78% of the shares totaling 10.54 million with a market value of $874.3 million.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GOLDMAN KENNETH A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GOLDMAN KENNETH A sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 05 at a price of $98.39 per share for a total of $98394.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20840.0 shares.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 04 that GOLDMAN KENNETH A (Director) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 04 and was made at $94.33 per share for $94330.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21840.0 shares of the NXPI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 30, Southern Julie (Director) acquired 172 shares at an average price of $101.56 for $17468.0. The insider now directly holds 11,004 shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI).

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) that is trading 51.87% up over the past 12 months. Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) is 8.98% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -61.36% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.39 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.61.