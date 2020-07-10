O-I Glass Inc. (OI) key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE: OI) is -26.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.30 and a high of $17.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The OI stock was last observed hovering at around $8.72 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.42% off its average median price target of $10.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.67% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -18.57% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $8.30, the stock is -5.38% and -0.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.81 million and changing -4.82% at the moment leaves the stock -13.07% off its SMA200. OI registered -47.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.43.

The stock witnessed a -8.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.48%, and is -2.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.03% over the week and 7.94% over the month.

O-I Glass Inc. (OI) has around 27500 employees, a market worth around $1.31B and $6.62B in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.19. Profit margin for the company is -6.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 92.80% and -53.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.10%).

O-I Glass Inc. (OI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for O-I Glass Inc. (OI) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

O-I Glass Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.15 with sales reaching $1.47B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -387.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -16.10% in year-over-year returns.

O-I Glass Inc. (OI) Top Institutional Holders

328 institutions hold shares in O-I Glass Inc. (OI), with 1.64M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.04% while institutional investors hold 96.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 156.08M, and float is at 154.73M with Short Float at 4.69%. Institutions hold 95.37% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 14.74 million shares valued at $104.8 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.41% of the OI Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Russell Investments Group, Ltd. with 13.58 million shares valued at $96.59 million to account for 8.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 13.38 million shares representing 8.55% and valued at over $95.13 million, while FMR, LLC holds 6.15% of the shares totaling 9.64 million with a market value of $68.51 million.

O-I Glass Inc. (OI) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at O-I Glass Inc. (OI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HELLMAN PETER S, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HELLMAN PETER S bought 475 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $5.64 per share for a total of $2678.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 61236.0 shares.

O-I Glass Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 05 that Williams Carol A (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 05 and was made at $12.21 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 41207.0 shares of the OI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 05, HELLMAN PETER S (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $12.15 for $60766.0. The insider now directly holds 60,761 shares of O-I Glass Inc. (OI).