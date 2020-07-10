Olin Corporation (OLN) Analysis & Forecast for July 2020

Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) is -38.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.76 and a high of $22.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The OLN stock was last observed hovering at around $10.55 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.32% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.79% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 1.18% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $10.87, the stock is -8.47% and -11.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.5 million and changing 3.03% at the moment leaves the stock -28.62% off its SMA200. OLN registered -49.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.95.

The stock witnessed a -29.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.56%, and is -3.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.61% over the week and 5.70% over the month.

Olin Corporation (OLN) has around 6500 employees, a market worth around $1.62B and $5.98B in sales. Fwd P/E is 202.88. Profit margin for the company is -2.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.09% and -50.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.50%).

Olin Corporation (OLN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Olin Corporation (OLN) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Olin Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.49 with sales reaching $1.28B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -103.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -19.90% in year-over-year returns.

Olin Corporation (OLN) Top Institutional Holders

386 institutions hold shares in Olin Corporation (OLN), with 3.26M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.07% while institutional investors hold 103.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 157.80M, and float is at 154.64M with Short Float at 5.86%. Institutions hold 100.90% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 20.73 million shares valued at $241.93 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.13% of the OLN Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 18.84 million shares valued at $219.9 million to account for 11.94% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 15.73 million shares representing 9.97% and valued at over $183.58 million, while Sachem Head Capital Management, LP holds 9.47% of the shares totaling 14.95 million with a market value of $174.47 million.

Olin Corporation (OLN) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Olin Corporation (OLN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MCINTOSH JOHN L, the company’s EVP, Synergies & Systems. SEC filings show that MCINTOSH JOHN L sold 9,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 20 at a price of $16.86 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81227.0 shares.

Olin Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 23 that Sutton Scott McDougald (Director) bought a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 23 and was made at $15.66 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 45000.0 shares of the OLN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 21, Alderman Heidi S (Director) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $16.69 for $33374.0. The insider now directly holds 2,000 shares of Olin Corporation (OLN).

Olin Corporation (OLN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) that is -8.95% lower over the past 12 months. Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) is -25.15% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.53% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.38 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.56.