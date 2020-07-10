Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (OSMT) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 0.14% Change This Year

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: OSMT) is 0.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.70 and a high of $7.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The OSMT stock was last observed hovering at around $7.00 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.78% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.17% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -94.5% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $7.78, the stock is 22.81% and 40.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.51 million and changing 11.21% at the moment leaves the stock 49.85% off its SMA200. OSMT registered 75.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.26.

The stock witnessed a 3.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 121.52%, and is 4.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.88% over the week and 9.76% over the month.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (OSMT) has around 379 employees, a market worth around $425.11M and $231.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 188.33% and -2.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-66.20%).

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (OSMT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (OSMT) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.17 with sales reaching $40.56M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -113.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -27.40% year-over-year.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (OSMT) Top Institutional Holders

81 institutions hold shares in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (OSMT), with 25.94M shares held by insiders accounting for 44.04% while institutional investors hold 78.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 58.26M, and float is at 11.07M with Short Float at 5.47%. Institutions hold 44.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.13 million shares valued at $3.59 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.91% of the OSMT Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Sunbelt Securities, Inc. with 1.05 million shares valued at $3.35 million to account for 1.79% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 1.02 million shares representing 1.74% and valued at over $3.25 million, while Sio Capital Management, LLC holds 0.98% of the shares totaling 0.57 million with a market value of $1.83 million.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (OSMT) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (OSMT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Harsaul Foundation, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Harsaul Foundation bought 1,250,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 13 at a price of $5.00 per share for a total of $6.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 22.49 million shares.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 13 that Altchem Ltd (10% Owner) bought a total of 1,250,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 13 and was made at $5.00 per share for $6.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22.49 million shares of the OSMT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 13, Venkataraman Sriram (Director) acquired 1,250,000 shares at an average price of $5.00 for $6.25 million. The insider now directly holds 15,730,864 shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (OSMT).