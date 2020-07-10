Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Analysis & Forecast for July 2020

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is -58.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.39 and a high of $29.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The PEB stock was last observed hovering at around $11.14 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.18% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -31.65% lower than the price target low of $8.50 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $11.19, the stock is -17.16% and -14.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.65 million and changing 0.45% at the moment leaves the stock -43.21% off its SMA200. PEB registered -60.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -56.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.62.

The stock witnessed a -35.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.68%, and is -17.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.58% over the week and 7.75% over the month.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) has around 58 employees, a market worth around $1.54B and $1.51B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.24. Profit margin for the company is 7.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 107.61% and -62.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.80%).

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) is a “Hold”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.85 with sales reaching $32.08M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -419.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -60.10% year-over-year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Top Institutional Holders

376 institutions hold shares in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB), with 1.6M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.23% while institutional investors hold 120.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 130.56M, and float is at 129.15M with Short Float at 11.02%. Institutions hold 118.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 19.71 million shares valued at $214.69 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.08% of the PEB Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 19.47 million shares valued at $212.02 million to account for 14.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are HG Vora Capital Management, LLC which holds 9.5 million shares representing 7.27% and valued at over $103.45 million, while Long Pond Capital, LP holds 6.81% of the shares totaling 8.91 million with a market value of $97.01 million.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 9 times.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) that is trading -69.65% down over the past 12 months. Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) is -68.25% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.81% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 12.55 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.65.