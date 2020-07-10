Positives for CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH) as stock gains in recent trading

CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CPSH) is 170.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.86 and a high of $3.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The CPSH stock was last observed hovering at around $2.73 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.09%.

At last check, trading at $2.82, the stock is 51.79% and 77.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.79 million and changing 3.30% at the moment leaves the stock 131.25% off its SMA200. CPSH registered 139.47% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 167.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.7088 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.3133.

The stock witnessed a 75.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 175.76%, and is 50.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 26.68% over the week and 15.66% over the month.

CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH) has around 152 employees, a market worth around $32.10M and $22.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 51.51. Distance from 52-week low is 227.93% and -6.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.30%).

CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CPS Technologies Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 82.80% this year.

CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH) Top Institutional Holders

4 institutions hold shares in CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH), with 5.14M shares held by insiders accounting for 38.92% while institutional investors hold 1.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.21M, and float is at 8.07M with Short Float at 0.62%. Institutions hold 1.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.11 million shares valued at $0.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.86% of the CPSH Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Northern Trust Corporation with 12228.0 shares valued at $12350.0 to account for 0.09% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 7295.0 shares representing 0.06% and valued at over $7367.0, while Morgan Stanley holds 0.04% of the shares totaling 5340.0 with a market value of $5393.0.

CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 3 times.

CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Materion Corporation (MTRN) that is trading -12.32% down over the past 12 months. Chase Corporation (CCF) is -8.04% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.28% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 51910.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.43.