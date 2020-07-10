Positives for Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) as stock gains in recent trading

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) is -22.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.75 and a high of $78.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The EMR stock was last observed hovering at around $59.47 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $62.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.64% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -14.46% lower than the price target low of $52.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $59.52, the stock is -2.96% and -0.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.63 million and changing 0.08% at the moment leaves the stock -8.19% off its SMA200. EMR registered -6.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $61.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $61.94.

The stock witnessed a -11.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.15%, and is -2.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.42% over the week and 2.94% over the month.

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) has around 88000 employees, a market worth around $35.28B and $17.97B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.18 and Fwd P/E is 18.50. Profit margin for the company is 12.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.67% and -24.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.90%).

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 17 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Emerson Electric Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.6 with sales reaching $3.85B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -10.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -17.70% in year-over-year returns.

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Top Institutional Holders

1,784 institutions hold shares in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR), with 3.81M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.64% while institutional investors hold 77.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 607.40M, and float is at 593.60M with Short Float at 1.72%. Institutions hold 76.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 49.08 million shares valued at $2.34 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.21% of the EMR Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 47.07 million shares valued at $2.24 billion to account for 7.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 27.9 million shares representing 4.67% and valued at over $1.33 billion, while Longview Partners (Guernsey) LTD holds 2.86% of the shares totaling 17.09 million with a market value of $814.54 million.

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Button Bell Katherine, the company’s Sr. VP & Chief Marketing Off. SEC filings show that Button Bell Katherine sold 687 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 23 at a price of $62.27 per share for a total of $42780.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29741.0 shares.

Emerson Electric Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 08 that Pelch Steven J. (COO & Exec VP Org Plan & Dev) sold a total of 5,061 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 08 and was made at $68.67 per share for $0.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the EMR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, GOLDEN ARTHUR F (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $51.47 for $0.26 million. The insider now directly holds 81,898 shares of Emerson Electric Co. (EMR).

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) that is -17.63% lower over the past 12 months. Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) is 5.37% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.48% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 10.78 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.81.