Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 90.70% Change This Year

Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ: PULM) is 90.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.61 and a high of $2.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The PULM stock was last observed hovering at around $1.64 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.1% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 84.1% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $1.59, the stock is -10.04% and -5.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.67 million and changing -3.04% at the moment leaves the stock 24.36% off its SMA200. PULM registered 82.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.7510 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.5032.

The stock witnessed a -2.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.31%, and is -6.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.42% over the week and 8.57% over the month.

Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM) has around 22 employees, a market worth around $42.67M and $10.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 160.54% and -22.62% from its 52-week high.

Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pulmatrix Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/31/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.38.The EPS is expected to grow by 75.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -65.10% year-over-year.

Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM) Top Institutional Holders

23 institutions hold shares in Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM), with 1.78k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.01% while institutional investors hold 18.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.42M, and float is at 21.55M with Short Float at 6.35%. Institutions hold 18.86% of the Float.

Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.