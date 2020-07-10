QFIN Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider 360 Finance Inc. (QFIN) Now

360 Finance Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) is 59.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.37 and a high of $16.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The QFIN stock was last observed hovering at around $15.59 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $112.13 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.05% off the consensus price target high of $155.80 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 82.54% higher than the price target low of $88.77 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $15.50, the stock is 36.64% and 53.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.67 million and changing -0.58% at the moment leaves the stock 71.43% off its SMA200. QFIN registered 38.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 58.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.06.

The stock witnessed a 59.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 95.61%, and is 44.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.55% over the week and 6.20% over the month.

360 Finance Inc. (QFIN) has around 1891 employees, a market worth around $1.86B and $1.47B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.44 and Fwd P/E is 4.72. Profit margin for the company is 18.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 143.33% and -5.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (32.70%).

360 Finance Inc. (QFIN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for 360 Finance Inc. (QFIN) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

360 Finance Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/21/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $5.19.The EPS is expected to grow by 225.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 832.70% year-over-year.

360 Finance Inc. (QFIN) Top Institutional Holders

75 institutions hold shares in 360 Finance Inc. (QFIN), with 23.29M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.87% while institutional investors hold 40.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 146.80M, and float is at 84.35M with Short Float at 1.18%. Institutions hold 34.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FIL LTD with over 1.24 million shares valued at $9.88 million. The investor’s holdings represent 39.85% of the QFIN Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Ovata Capital Management Ltd with 1.12 million shares valued at $9.0 million to account for 36.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 1.03 million shares representing 33.16% and valued at over $8.22 million, while Krane Funds Advisors LLC holds 31.16% of the shares totaling 0.97 million with a market value of $7.73 million.