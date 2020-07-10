Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) on Track to Reach $1.00 in a Year

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX: SENS) is -54.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.36 and a high of $1.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The SENS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.42 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -43.33% lower than the price target low of $0.30 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $0.43, the stock is 6.39% and -6.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.67 million and changing 2.93% at the moment leaves the stock -48.23% off its SMA200. SENS registered -76.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -51.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.4291 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.7494.

The stock witnessed a -19.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.84%, and is 10.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.89% over the week and 8.22% over the month.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) has around 191 employees, a market worth around $98.55M and $17.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 18.89% and -76.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-121.70%).

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09 with sales reaching $1.43M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -61.90% year-over-year.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) Top Institutional Holders

134 institutions hold shares in Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS), with 56M shares held by insiders accounting for 24.60% while institutional investors hold 65.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 203.75M, and float is at 177.92M with Short Float at 14.14%. Institutions hold 49.50% of the Float.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 13 times.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS): Who are the competitors?

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) is -76.90% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.27% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 24.83 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.7.