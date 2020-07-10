Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) Is Up 4.41% in 2020 With Lots of Room to Run

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX: SVM) is 4.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.50 and a high of $6.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The SVM stock was last observed hovering at around $5.92 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $5.26 for the next 12 months. It is also 5.28% off the consensus price target high of $6.25 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -33.94% lower than the price target low of $4.42 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $5.92, the stock is 16.98% and 28.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.68 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 34.56% off its SMA200. SVM registered 135.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 10.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.34.

The stock witnessed a 19.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 75.15%, and is 11.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.32% over the week and 6.03% over the month.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) has around 1207 employees, a market worth around $1.05B and $158.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.16 and Fwd P/E is 37.00. Profit margin for the company is 21.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 294.67% and -4.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.30%).

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.04 with sales reaching $35M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.90% year-over-year.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) Top Institutional Holders

160 institutions hold shares in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM), with 6.89M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.96% while institutional investors hold 41.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 173.32M, and float is at 166.83M with Short Float at 3.44%. Institutions hold 40.19% of the Float.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) that is trading 119.81% up over the past 12 months. Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) is 33.87% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 20.73% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.55 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.89.