Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) is -57.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.75 and a high of $59.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The SIX stock was last observed hovering at around $19.11 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.67% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.19% off the consensus price target high of $31.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -23.63% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $19.78, the stock is -5.44% and -9.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.48 million and changing 3.51% at the moment leaves the stock -38.31% off its SMA200. SIX registered -64.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -56.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.46.

The stock witnessed a -27.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.73%, and is -3.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.38% over the week and 7.82% over the month.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) has around 2450 employees, a market worth around $1.65B and $1.46B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.95 and Fwd P/E is 37.62. Profit margin for the company is 11.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 126.06% and -66.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.70%).

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.94 with sales reaching $69.62M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -34.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -54.10% year-over-year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Top Institutional Holders

402 institutions hold shares in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX), with 5.57M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.57% while institutional investors hold 85.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 84.66M, and float is at 78.63M with Short Float at 10.90%. Institutions hold 79.97% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is H Partners Management, LLC with over 7.8 million shares valued at $97.81 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.21% of the SIX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.65 million shares valued at $95.97 million to account for 9.04% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 6.82 million shares representing 8.05% and valued at over $85.48 million, while Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. holds 3.46% of the shares totaling 2.93 million with a market value of $36.74 million.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BALDANZA B BEN, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BALDANZA B BEN bought 1,638 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $14.74 per share for a total of $24144.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2438.0 shares.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 05 that Ruchim Arik W (Director) bought a total of 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 05 and was made at $21.20 per share for $4.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7.8 million shares of the SIX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 04, Ruchim Arik W (Director) acquired 50,000 shares at an average price of $23.25 for $1.16 million. The insider now directly holds 7,600,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX).

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) that is -45.53% lower over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -22.29% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 10.48 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.84.