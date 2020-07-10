Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) stock Plunged by -5.50% yesterday

Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) is 14.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.90 and a high of $31.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The SFIX stock was last observed hovering at around $29.27 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -1.61% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.8% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -53.67% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $27.66, the stock is 8.90% and 21.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.79 million and changing -5.50% at the moment leaves the stock 27.46% off its SMA200. SFIX registered 1.04% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 23.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.28.

The stock witnessed a 24.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 115.70%, and is 10.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.22% over the week and 5.41% over the month.

Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) has around 8000 employees, a market worth around $2.80B and $1.70B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -0.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 153.76% and -10.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.50%).

Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Stitch Fix Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.16 with sales reaching $416.55M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.60% in year-over-year returns.

Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) Top Institutional Holders

273 institutions hold shares in Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX), with 4.34M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.23% while institutional investors hold 92.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 102.65M, and float is at 54.52M with Short Float at 41.42%. Institutions hold 88.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Jackson Square Partners, LLC with over 6.19 million shares valued at $78.64 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.86% of the SFIX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Baillie Gifford and Company with 4.66 million shares valued at $59.21 million to account for 8.18% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 4.4 million shares representing 7.72% and valued at over $55.91 million, while Miller Value Partners, LLC holds 4.80% of the shares totaling 2.74 million with a market value of $34.78 million.

Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) Insider Activity

A total of 127 insider transactions have happened at Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 70 and purchases happening 57 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Darling Scott, the company’s Chief Legal Officer & Secr. SEC filings show that Darling Scott sold 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 07 at a price of $30.00 per share for a total of $0.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78074.0 shares.

Stitch Fix Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 02 that Darling Scott (Chief Legal Officer & Secr.) sold a total of 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 02 and was made at $27.44 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 82074.0 shares of the SFIX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 29, Darling Scott (Chief Legal Officer & Secr.) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $25.00 for $25000.0. The insider now directly holds 87,074 shares of Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX).

Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include L Brands Inc. (LB) that is trading -39.80% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.43% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 24.71 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.1.