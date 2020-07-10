Target Corporation (TGT) makes -0.89% fall – What does that mean for its investors?

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is -8.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $80.03 and a high of $130.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The TGT stock was last observed hovering at around $117.90 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.24% off its average median price target of $132.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.56% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -26.38% lower than the price target low of $93.10 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $117.66, the stock is -1.06% and -0.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.54 million and changing -0.20% at the moment leaves the stock 3.07% off its SMA200. TGT registered 37.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $119.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $113.56.

The stock witnessed a -2.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.68%, and is -0.89% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.64% over the week and 2.30% over the month.

Target Corporation (TGT) has around 368000 employees, a market worth around $58.87B and $80.10B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.93 and Fwd P/E is 17.36. Profit margin for the company is 3.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.01% and -9.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.00%).

Target Corporation (TGT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Target Corporation (TGT) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Target Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/19/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.45 with sales reaching $19.65B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.70% in year-over-year returns.

Target Corporation (TGT) Top Institutional Holders

1,903 institutions hold shares in Target Corporation (TGT), with 1.28M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.26% while institutional investors hold 84.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 501.00M, and float is at 498.70M with Short Float at 3.34%. Institutions hold 84.60% of the Float.

Target Corporation (TGT) Insider Activity

A total of 101 insider transactions have happened at Target Corporation (TGT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 54 and purchases happening 47 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LIU DON H, the company’s Executive Officer. SEC filings show that LIU DON H sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 30 at a price of $120.00 per share for a total of $0.48 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57865.0 shares.

Target Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 04 that AUSTIN ROXANNE S (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 04 and was made at $122.01 per share for $1.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 34838.0 shares of the TGT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 02, AUSTIN ROXANNE S (Director) disposed off 7,415 shares at an average price of $120.01 for $0.89 million. The insider now directly holds 44,838 shares of Target Corporation (TGT).

Target Corporation (TGT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dollar General Corporation (DG) that is trading 34.63% up over the past 12 months. Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is 19.94% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -12.23% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 18.72 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.72.