Teekay Corporation (TK) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) is -60.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.04 and a high of $5.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The TK stock was last observed hovering at around $2.09 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.86% off the consensus price target high of $3.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 36.86% higher than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $2.21, the stock is -9.17% and -22.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.52 million and changing 5.82% at the moment leaves the stock -42.42% off its SMA200. TK registered -46.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -58.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.6609 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.3704.

The stock witnessed a -34.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.36%, and is -13.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.14% over the week and 7.11% over the month.

Teekay Corporation (TK) has around 5050 employees, a market worth around $221.46M and $2.04B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -13.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.42% and -61.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

Teekay Corporation (TK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Teekay Corporation (TK) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Teekay Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -287.90% this year.

Teekay Corporation (TK) Top Institutional Holders

157 institutions hold shares in Teekay Corporation (TK), with 32.04M shares held by insiders accounting for 31.69% while institutional investors hold 60.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 100.89M, and float is at 69.17M with Short Float at 5.84%. Institutions hold 41.40% of the Float.

Teekay Corporation (TK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP) that is trading -26.32% down over the past 12 months. Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) is 17.11% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.38% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.54 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.82.