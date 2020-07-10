TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) turns bearish with loss of -0.33 points

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) is 117.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.95 and a high of $24.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The TGTX stock was last observed hovering at around $24.15 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.33% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.35% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -3.57% lower than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $23.82, the stock is 22.06% and 27.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.73 million and changing -1.35% at the moment leaves the stock 94.96% off its SMA200. TGTX registered 196.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 98.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.56.

The stock witnessed a 32.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 139.11%, and is 18.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.28% over the week and 6.92% over the month.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) has around 153 employees, a market worth around $2.93B and $0.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 381.28% and -3.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-249.30%).

TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TG Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.34 with sales reaching $30k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4,893.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -21.10% in year-over-year returns.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) Top Institutional Holders

188 institutions hold shares in TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX), with 10.54M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.91% while institutional investors hold 63.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 105.46M, and float is at 84.91M with Short Float at 14.75%. Institutions hold 57.47% of the Float.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KENNEDY WILLIAM JAMES, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that KENNEDY WILLIAM JAMES sold 7,745 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 17 at a price of $18.27 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94633.0 shares.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (RDY) that is trading 38.37% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.35% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 12.94 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.49.