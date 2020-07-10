The incline in Azul S.A. (AZUL) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) is -72.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.30 and a high of $44.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The AZUL stock was last observed hovering at around $11.67 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $56.94 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.1% off the consensus price target high of $198.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 71.28% higher than the price target low of $40.71 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $11.69, the stock is -2.65% and 14.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.77 million and changing 0.17% at the moment leaves the stock -55.72% off its SMA200. AZUL registered -70.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -72.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.14.

The stock witnessed a -25.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.19%, and is 0.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.63% over the week and 8.78% over the month.

Azul S.A. (AZUL) has around 13698 employees, a market worth around $1.29B and $2.20B in sales. Fwd P/E is 353.64. Profit margin for the company is -74.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 120.57% and -73.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.80%).

Azul S.A. (AZUL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Azul S.A. (AZUL) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Azul S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.14 with sales reaching $90.61M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -274.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -50.20% year-over-year.

Azul S.A. (AZUL) Top Institutional Holders

140 institutions hold shares in Azul S.A. (AZUL), with institutional investors hold 40.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 119.06M, and float is at 6.69M. Institutions hold 40.40% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.94 million shares valued at $60.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.41% of the AZUL Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 3.72 million shares valued at $37.9 million to account for 3.39% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital Research Global Investors which holds 3.71 million shares representing 3.37% and valued at over $37.78 million, while Federated Hermes, Inc. holds 3.04% of the shares totaling 3.34 million with a market value of $34.04 million.

Azul S.A. (AZUL): Who are the competitors?

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) is -47.31% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.74% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.71 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.39.