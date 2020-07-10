The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (NYSE: RBS) is -51.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.40 and a high of $6.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The RBS stock was last observed hovering at around $2.99 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $3.19 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.87% off the consensus price target high of $5.26 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -14.34% lower than the price target low of $2.72 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $3.11, the stock is 1.57% and 4.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.53 million and changing 3.85% at the moment leaves the stock -28.84% off its SMA200. RBS registered -46.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -50.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.0718 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.9520.

The stock witnessed a -13.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.82%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.59% over the week and 3.49% over the month.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS) has around 63200 employees, a market worth around $17.05B and $14.10B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.35 and Fwd P/E is 29.90. Profit margin for the company is 24.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.48% and -54.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/31/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 92.50% this year.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS) Top Institutional Holders

133 institutions hold shares in The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS), with institutional investors hold 0.61% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.04B, and float is at 2.30B with Short Float at 0.24%. Institutions hold 0.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 4.7 million shares valued at $12.78 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.54% of the RBS Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 4.56 million shares valued at $12.42 million to account for 9.26% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Parametric Portfolio Associates which holds 3.8 million shares representing 7.71% and valued at over $10.34 million, while Northern Trust Corporation holds 6.78% of the shares totaling 3.34 million with a market value of $9.08 million.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) that is trading -26.00% down over the past 12 months. Barclays PLC (BCS) is -28.02% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 30.18% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.91 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.88.