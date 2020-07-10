These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for CSX Corporation (CSX)

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) is -6.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.81 and a high of $80.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The CSX stock was last observed hovering at around $67.86 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.38% off its average median price target of $76.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.02% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -34.96% lower than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $67.48, the stock is -1.95% and -1.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.7 million and changing -0.56% at the moment leaves the stock -2.37% off its SMA200. CSX registered -11.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -7.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $70.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $68.42.

The stock witnessed a -7.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.83%, and is -0.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.91% over the week and 2.95% over the month.

CSX Corporation (CSX) has around 20500 employees, a market worth around $51.48B and $11.78B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.36 and Fwd P/E is 16.51. Profit margin for the company is 27.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.16% and -16.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.20%).

CSX Corporation (CSX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CSX Corporation (CSX) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CSX Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.65 with sales reaching $2.31B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -12.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -24.50% in year-over-year returns.

CSX Corporation (CSX) Top Institutional Holders

1,536 institutions hold shares in CSX Corporation (CSX), with 887.94k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.12% while institutional investors hold 76.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 772.00M, and float is at 764.58M with Short Float at 0.88%. Institutions hold 76.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 66.38 million shares valued at $3.8 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.67% of the CSX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital World Investors with 60.68 million shares valued at $3.48 billion to account for 7.93% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 47.12 million shares representing 6.16% and valued at over $2.7 billion, while Capital Research Global Investors holds 6.02% of the shares totaling 46.09 million with a market value of $2.64 billion.

CSX Corporation (CSX) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at CSX Corporation (CSX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wallace Mark Kenneth, the company’s EVP – Sales & Marketing. SEC filings show that Wallace Mark Kenneth sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 27 at a price of $72.79 per share for a total of $1.46 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58252.0 shares.

CSX Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 29 that Hilal Paul C (Director) sold a total of 700,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 29 and was made at $68.31 per share for $47.82 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.63 million shares of the CSX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 20, ALVARADO DONNA M (Director) disposed off 11,350 shares at an average price of $80.28 for $0.91 million. The insider now directly holds 16,944 shares of CSX Corporation (CSX).

CSX Corporation (CSX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kansas City Southern (KSU) that is trading 19.86% up over the past 12 months. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) is 8.60% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -18.83% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.95 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.54.