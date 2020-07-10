These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Danaher Corporation (DHR)

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is 20.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $119.60 and a high of $187.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The DHR stock was last observed hovering at around $185.47 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -1.51% off its average median price target of $181.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 5.66% off the consensus price target high of $195.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -12.86% lower than the price target low of $163.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $183.96, the stock is 4.77% and 9.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.53 million and changing -0.81% at the moment leaves the stock 20.41% off its SMA200. DHR registered 30.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $171.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $157.92.

The stock witnessed a 9.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.80%, and is 4.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.68% over the week and 2.28% over the month.

Danaher Corporation (DHR) has around 60000 employees, a market worth around $129.46B and $17.37B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 51.14 and Fwd P/E is 31.31. Profit margin for the company is 18.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.81% and -1.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.70%).

Danaher Corporation (DHR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Danaher Corporation (DHR) is a “Buy”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Danaher Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/16/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.08 with sales reaching $4.94B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.20% in year-over-year returns.

Danaher Corporation (DHR) Top Institutional Holders

2,002 institutions hold shares in Danaher Corporation (DHR), with 79.99M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.47% while institutional investors hold 92.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 697.20M, and float is at 627.82M with Short Float at 1.07%. Institutions hold 82.13% of the Float.

Danaher Corporation (DHR) Insider Activity

A total of 119 insider transactions have happened at Danaher Corporation (DHR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 59 and purchases happening 60 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by RALES MITCHELL P, the company’s Chairman of Exec. Committee. SEC filings show that RALES MITCHELL P bought 141,420 shares of the company’s common stock on May 29 at a price of $164.69 per share for a total of $23.29 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.38 million shares.

Danaher Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 28 that Blair Rainer (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 3,330 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 28 and was made at $165.96 per share for $0.55 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36256.0 shares of the DHR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 28, LOHR WALTER G (Director) disposed off 11,014 shares at an average price of $165.61 for $1.82 million. The insider now directly holds 11,378 shares of Danaher Corporation (DHR).

Danaher Corporation (DHR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) that is trading -6.64% down over the past 12 months. 3M Company (MMM) is -8.60% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.45% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.77 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.24.