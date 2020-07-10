Things appear to be looking up for CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI)

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI) is -39.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.06 and a high of $11.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The CNHI stock was last observed hovering at around $6.70 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $7.76 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.0% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -36.0% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $6.80, the stock is -1.38% and 4.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.62 million and changing 1.57% at the moment leaves the stock -21.78% off its SMA200. CNHI registered -35.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.76.

The stock witnessed a -16.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.15%, and is -1.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.83% over the week and 3.59% over the month.

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) has around 63499 employees, a market worth around $9.02B and $28.08B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.38 and Fwd P/E is 14.32. Profit margin for the company is 5.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.49% and -43.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.20%).

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) is a “Hold”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CNH Industrial N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.11 with sales reaching $4.13B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -19.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -41.60% in year-over-year returns.

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) Top Institutional Holders

459 institutions hold shares in CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI), with 364.48M shares held by insiders accounting for 27.00% while institutional investors hold 64.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.35B, and float is at 995.99M with Short Float at 0.58%. Institutions hold 46.74% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC with over 43.47 million shares valued at $243.84 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.22% of the CNHI Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 31.98 million shares valued at $179.42 million to account for 2.37% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Amundi Pioneer Asset Management which holds 30.9 million shares representing 2.29% and valued at over $173.34 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 1.50% of the shares totaling 20.2 million with a market value of $113.33 million.

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Navistar International Corporation (NAV) that is trading -19.69% down over the past 12 months. AGCO Corporation (AGCO) is -28.94% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 17.77% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.72 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.39.