This Indicator Is Supporting Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT)

Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) is 20.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.28 and a high of $4.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The SINT stock was last observed hovering at around $1.79 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $2.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.44% off the consensus price target high of $2.25 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 20.44% higher than the price target low of $2.25 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $1.79, the stock is 19.89% and 75.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.65 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 42.87% off its SMA200. SINT registered -41.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.1844 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.9480.

The stock witnessed a 108.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 371.05%, and is 1.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.07% over the week and 17.71% over the month.

Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT) has around 28 employees, a market worth around $36.77M and $0.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 539.29% and -59.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-126.80%).

Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sintx Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/13/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.17 with sales reaching $110k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 92.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.00% year-over-year.

Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT) Top Institutional Holders

8 institutions hold shares in Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT), with 433.56k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.68% while institutional investors hold 0.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.98M, and float is at 11.55M with Short Float at 0.32%. Institutions hold 0.72% of the Float.

Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.