Top attractive stock of the week – Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) is 29.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $85.69 and a high of $139.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The EA stock was last observed hovering at around $138.80 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.89% off its average median price target of $131.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.88% off the consensus price target high of $155.00 offered by 33 analysts, but current levels are -21.47% lower than the price target low of $115.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $139.69, the stock is 6.94% and 13.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.58 million and changing 0.64% at the moment leaves the stock 29.23% off its SMA200. EA registered 47.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $126.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $112.62.

The stock witnessed a 14.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.96%, and is 2.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.15% over the week and 2.57% over the month.

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) has around 9800 employees, a market worth around $40.49B and $5.54B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.55 and Fwd P/E is 24.34. Profit margin for the company is 54.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 63.02% and 0.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (35.20%).

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) is a “Overweight”. 33 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Electronic Arts Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.75 with sales reaching $1.03B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 209.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 43.50% in year-over-year returns.

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Top Institutional Holders

1,298 institutions hold shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (EA), with 1.29M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.45% while institutional investors hold 95.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 290.00M, and float is at 287.52M with Short Float at 2.31%. Institutions hold 95.52% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 23.15 million shares valued at $2.32 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.02% of the EA Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 19.53 million shares valued at $1.96 billion to account for 6.77% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 14.02 million shares representing 4.86% and valued at over $1.4 billion, while Massachusetts Financial Services Co. holds 3.80% of the shares totaling 10.97 million with a market value of $1.1 billion.

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Insider Activity

A total of 262 insider transactions have happened at Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 176 and purchases happening 86 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Singh Vijayanthimala, the company’s Chief People Officer. SEC filings show that Singh Vijayanthimala sold 800 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 01 at a price of $132.04 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24467.0 shares.

Electronic Arts Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 01 that Miele Laura (Chief Studios Officer) sold a total of 785 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 01 and was made at $132.04 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22903.0 shares of the EA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 01, LINZNER JOEL (EVP Worldwide Business Affairs) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $132.04 for $0.26 million. The insider now directly holds 20,803 shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (EA).

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) that is trading 72.16% up over the past 12 months. The Walt Disney Company (DIS) is -18.62% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.17% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.04 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.