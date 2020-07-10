Urban Tea Inc. (MYT) picks momentum as shares rise 33.89%

Urban Tea Inc. (NASDAQ: MYT) is 3.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.25 and a high of $1.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The MYT stock was last observed hovering at around $0.67 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.03%.

At last check, trading at $0.64, the stock is -18.55% and 3.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.54 million and changing -4.40% at the moment leaves the stock 21.63% off its SMA200. MYT registered 16.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.6899 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.5284.

The stock witnessed a 9.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 63.30%, and is 33.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 26.64% over the week and 28.79% over the month.

Urban Tea Inc. (MYT) has around 65 employees, a market worth around $35.30M and $0.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 156.20% and -56.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.10%).

Urban Tea Inc. (MYT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Urban Tea Inc. (MYT) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 11.90% this year.

Urban Tea Inc. (MYT) Top Institutional Holders

4 institutions hold shares in Urban Tea Inc. (MYT), with 6.03M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.66% while institutional investors hold 0.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 52.68M, and float is at 40.83M with Short Float at 0.49%. Institutions hold 0.62% of the Float.