Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) is 66.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.86 and a high of $4.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The VUZI stock was last observed hovering at around $3.34 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $3.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.0% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 2.86% higher than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $3.40, the stock is 34.39% and 42.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.68 million and changing 1.95% at the moment leaves the stock 67.15% off its SMA200. VUZI registered 4.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 59.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.5153 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.9220.

The stock witnessed a 43.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 115.48%, and is 36.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.49% over the week and 12.78% over the month.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) has around 88 employees, a market worth around $112.39M and $6.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 295.93% and -21.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-109.80%).

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vuzix Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.14 with sales reaching $2.55M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 64.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 16.70% in year-over-year returns.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) Top Institutional Holders

51 institutions hold shares in Vuzix Corporation (VUZI), with 4.45M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.99% while institutional investors hold 18.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 33.13M, and float is at 30.52M with Short Float at 13.13%. Institutions hold 15.99% of the Float.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 16 times.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hurco Companies Inc. (HURC) that is trading -23.63% down over the past 12 months. Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) is 5.53% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.23% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.72 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.92.