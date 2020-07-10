Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) 2020 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 44.33% Upside

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) is 952.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.21 and a high of $6.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The WTRH stock was last observed hovering at around $3.39 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.33% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 12.11% higher than the price target low of $3.80 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $3.34, the stock is 26.25% and 38.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.73 million and changing -1.47% at the moment leaves the stock 206.42% off its SMA200. WTRH registered -46.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 578.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.4997 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.2968.

The stock witnessed a 55.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 242.42%, and is 28.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.48% over the week and 12.48% over the month.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) has around 10585 employees, a market worth around $278.05M and $187.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 102.73. Distance from 52-week low is 1471.76% and -48.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-188.00%).

Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Waitr Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $54.83M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -84.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.80% in year-over-year returns.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) Top Institutional Holders

100 institutions hold shares in Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH), with 17.39M shares held by insiders accounting for 19.13% while institutional investors hold 35.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 76.89M, and float is at 75.30M with Short Float at 12.70%. Institutions hold 28.40% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.97 million shares valued at $4.88 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.37% of the WTRH Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Jefferies Financial Group Inc. with 3.9 million shares valued at $4.79 million to account for 4.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.8 million shares representing 3.08% and valued at over $3.45 million, while Conifer Management, L.L.C. holds 2.77% of the shares totaling 2.51 million with a market value of $3.09 million.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Meaux Christopher, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Meaux Christopher sold 93,517 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 04 at a price of $2.17 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.59 million shares.

Waitr Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 03 that Meaux Christopher (Director) sold a total of 45,716 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 03 and was made at $2.30 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.69 million shares of the WTRH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 01, Meaux Christopher (Director) disposed off 35,767 shares at an average price of $2.50 for $89418.0. The insider now directly holds 3,732,941 shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH).